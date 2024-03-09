Nick Jonas' Shout Out To Priyanka Chopra's Critics Choice Super Awards Nomination: 'Proud'

Nick Jonas shared this image. (courtesy: nickjonas)

The nominations for the fourth annual Critics Choice Super Awards have been unveiled, shining a spotlight on the best in action, superhero, horror, and sci-fi or fantasy films and TV shows from the past year. However, the highlight of the nominations list was Indian actress Priyanka Chopra. She earned a nomination in the Best Actress In An Action Series category for her role in the action series Citadel. Recently, Priyanka Chopra's husband and singer Nick Jonas lauded the actress. He shared a photo of the nomination list featuring Priyanka's name on his Instagram story and wrote, "Let's go Priyanka. #proud." He also used a fire emoticon.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is competing against Angela Bassett for 9-1-1, Luciane Buchanen for The Night Agent, Queen Latifah for The Equaliser, Zoe Saldana for Special Ops Lioness, and Maria Sten for The Reacher. Leading the pack with multiple nominations are Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and The Last of Us, with strong contenders also including John Wick: Chapter 4, Evil Dead Rise, Black Mirror, Loki, and the Australian supernatural horror film Talk to Me. The winners of the Critics Choice Super Awards will be announced on April 5.

In a statement, Sean O'Connell, director of the Super Awards, said, “The Super Awards consistently shine a bright light on the outstanding work being done in genre cinema and television. We were blown away by the performances and craftsmanship that went into the slate of films and series recognized this year. These nominations represent the absolute best in popular culture, and we're excited to see which winners emerge.”