Major Throwback: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas In Unseen Pics From Pre-Wedding Festivities

Priyanka and Nick in pre-wedding pictures. (courtesy: jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a destination wedding in Jodhpur way back in 2018. Six years after their marriage, some unseen pictures from one of their pre-wedding festivities have surfaced online and it has been trending. In the pictures shared, Priyanka can be seen wearing a pastel coloured salwar suit while Nick wears a pink kurta. They can be seen dancing, laughing their heart out. In one click, Nick can be seen playing a dhol. In another image, Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra can be seen putting a tilak on Nick's forehead. The pictures were shared by a fanpage dedicated to Priyanka Chopra. Sharing the pictures, the fanpage wrote, "Beautiful unseen pics from 2018 pre wedding celebration. Priyanka and Nick. Mumbai, 2018." Take a look:

ICYMI, here are some more pictures from their pre-wedding puja. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a lavish wedding in Jodhpur. They had two wedding ceremonies - a Christian and a Hindu one. Priyanka and Nick's family members had a gala time at mehendi, sangeet and other pre-wedding festivities. Sharing the pictures from her Hindu wedding, Priyanka wrote, "And forever starts now...". Priyanka wore a red lehenga from the shelves of celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukerjee. Take a look:

On their first wedding anniversary, Nick shared a picture from their white wedding and wrote, "One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.