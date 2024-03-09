Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Black Saree At Beverly Hills Event

New day, new pictures of Priyanka Chopra. Courtesy Instagram. A fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from an event in Beverly Hills in which the former Miss World can be seen clad in a shimmery black saree. The event was hosted by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Priyanka Chopra can be seen twinning in black. Priyanka can be seen wearing a glittery black saree teaming it up with a black off-shoulder blouse. She can be seen completing her look with a necklace. Sharing the pictures, the fanpage wrote, "More of Priyanka at yesterday event in Beverly Hills." Take a look:

In another set of images shared, Priyanka can be seen interacting with media. The fan page wrote in the caption, "Saks and Sabyasachi Celebrate Exclusive Showcase in Beverly Hills with Priyanka Chopra and Kathy Hilton." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie's second birthday in January. Priyanka shared a bunch of images on her social media feed. The opening frame shows little Malti Marie, dressed in a cute co-ord set and bindi, posing with a garland at the temple. While the next frame shows her looking like a rockstar at her Elmo-themed birthday party. we can also see the entire family performing a special puja in one of the pictures. Priyanka's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra also joined the family on the special occasion. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2." Take a look:

Nick Jonas shared a series of pictures from Malti Marie's Elmo Sesame Street-themed birthday party. Along with the pictures he wrote, "Our little angel is 2 years old." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.