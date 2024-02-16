Priyanka Chopra's 'Forever Valentines' Post Summed Up - A Wedding Pic And Daughter Malti Marie, Of Course

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra might be a bit late to Valentine's Day party but her post will surely melt your hearts. No points for guessing who are there in her list of "forever Valentines" - husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel post to wish her closed ones happy Valentine's Day. The post features a selfie of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, a cute picture of daughter Malti Marie Jonas. Priyanka also treated her Instafam and followers to a wedding picture in which Nick Jonas can be seen looking at her adorably. The post also features a video of a jam session, Malti Marie's tiny hands smeared with glitter. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "My forever Valentines - your heart knows the way, run in that direction. - Rumi". Reacting to the post, Nick Jonas dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section. Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Priyanka Chopra treated her Instafam to a bunch of images from Santa Barbara, California in which she can be seen enjoying quality time with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie. The carousel post features a mirror selfie of Priyanka, an adorable picture of Nick and Priyanka and a couple of images of Malti Marie. The post also includes a picture of Nick's brother Franklin Jonas. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Lately. Full heart, full tummy." In the comment section, Franklin Jonas wrote, "THATS MY BURGER." Take a look:

Last month, Priyanka and Nick celebrated daughter Malti Marie's second birthday. Priyanka shared a bunch of images on her social media feed. The opening frame shows little Malti Marie, dressed in a cute co-ord set and bindi, posing with a garland at the temple. While the next frame shows her looking like a rockstar at her Elmo-themed birthday party. We can also see the entire family performing a special puja in one of the pictures. Priyanka's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra also joined the family on the special occasion. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.