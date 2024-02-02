Viral: Nick Jonas Partied With Priyanka's Brother Siddharth Chopra

Mushtaq Shiekh shared this image. (courtesy: MushtaqShiekh)

Nick Jonas, who performed at the Lollapalooza Music Festival 2024 in India last weekend, partied with Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra on the sidelines of the event. Mushtaq Shiekh, a renowned screenwriter and a dear friend of Priyanka Chopra, shared an inside party picture on his Instagram story. In the picture, Nick-Siddharth and other friends can be seen having a gala time. Mushtaq Shiekh captioned the picture, "Savage." In the picture, Nick can be seen wearing a green shirt and his brother-in-law can be seen wearing a printed shirt. Take a look:

Nick came to India with brothers Kevin and Joe. He performed with them and impressed the desi audience at their maiden India concert. After the concert, Nick Jonas attended a party hosted by Adar Poonawalla and his wife Natasha. The guest list included Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Malaika and Amrita Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sussanne Khan and others. Orry, who is a frequent visitor to almost every Bollywood party, shared some inside pictures on his social media feed. He wrote in the caption, "Everybody's posing but they're posing like me." Take a look:

In a viral clip from Jonas Brothers' first India concert, the crowd can be heard cheering and chanting "jiju, jiju" as Nick Jonas performs on the stage. Nick Jonas is fondly called "jiju" by the Indian paparazzi as the singer is married to Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra. The video was shared by several fan pages dedicated to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on social media. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback single Sucker.