Deepika Padukone Cheered For Nick Jonas' Lollapalooza Performance: 'So Cool'

Images instagrammed by Deepika Padukone, Nick Jonas. (courtesy: DeepikaPadukone)

Deepika Padukone is the latest celeb to join the bandwagon cheering for Nick Jonas' debut show in India. Nick, with brothers Kevin and Joe, performed at the music festival Lollapalooza India on Saturday. Deepika shared a reel from the event in which Nick can be seen singing Maan Meri Jaan with King. Sharing the reel on her Instagram story, Deepika wrote, "So cool." Nick Jonas sang Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife, a song that he recorded with Indian artiste King last year, for the crowd.

Here's an inside video from the music festival in which the audience got mesmerized by Nick Jonas' performance on stage.

In another clip from Jonas Brothers' first ever India concert, the crowd can be heard cheering and chanting "jiju, jiju" as Nick Jonas performs on the stage. Nick Jonas is fondly called "jiju" by the Indian paparazzi as the singer is married to Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra. The video was shared by several fan pages dedicated to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on social media. Take a look:

Before Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, who attended the concert, shared several stories on her Instagram story and she was seen cheering for "Jiju" Nick Jonas' performance. Sharing a video, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Jijaji stage par hain (brother-in-law is on stage)."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter. The film released on January 25. This is the first film where Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone collaborated together. Meanwhile, Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March 2019 with their comeback single Sucker.