Viral: Nick Jonas Sings Maan Meri Jaan With King At Lollapalooza Music Festival

Nick Jonas at the concert. (courtesy: PriyankaAnomaly)

Singer-actor Nick Jonas along with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas set the stage on fire as they performed at the music festival Lollapalooza India on Saturday evening in Mumbai. The highlight of the first day of the fest was however when Nick Jonas surprised his desi fans with a performance of Maan Meri Jaan with King. Dressed casually in a floral cotton shirt and beige pants, Nick Jonas sang Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife, a song that he recorded with Indian artiste King last year, for the crowd. In an inside video from the fest, the audience can be heard singing along Nick Jonas and King to Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife.

Take a look at the video posted on X:

In another clip from Jonas Brothers' first ever India concert, the crowd can be heard cheering and chanting "jiju, jiju" as Nick Jonas performs on the stage. ICTYDK, Nick Jonas is often called "jiju" by the Indian paparazzi as the singer is married to Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra. The video was shared by several fan pages dedicated to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on social media.

Here is the viral video we are talking about:

After their concert at Lollapalooza, Nick Jonas, along with brothers Kevin and Joe attended the grand welcome party hosted by Natasha Poonawalla. The guestlist also included Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, Malaika Arora and others.

Take a look at some pictures from last night:

On the personal front, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. They have a daughter named Malti Marie together, who celebrated her 2nd birthday earlier this month.