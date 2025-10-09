Priyanka Chopra Jonas Begins Karwa Chauth Rituals As She Flaunts Her "Nicholas" <i>Mehendi</i> For Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is soaking in the festive spirit as she is all set for Karwa Chauth. She also gave a glimpse of her beautiful mehendi, with husband Nick Jonas' full name ‘Nicholas' written on her palm.

Priyanka took to Instagram stories, where she shared two glimpses. The first was a video which featured the actress showcasing her beautiful henna-filled palm with “Nicholas” written in the middle.

“@ishirincharaniya doing her thing this Karwa Chauth,” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

She then shared a photograph featuring her and daughter Malti Marie's tiny hands adorned with intricate henna designs.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by women of Nepal, Northern India and Western India in October or November on the Bikram Sambat month of Kartika. On Karwa Chauth women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands.

Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018. The same year in December, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple had a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads Of State directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film SSMB29.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, The Bluff.

