The Monsoon Diaries - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Long Drive, Maggi Date In Los Angeles

Nick Jonas photographed with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra curated moments from the monsoon in Los Angeles and shared glimpses from it on her Instagram stories. She shared a clip of her long drive with husband Nick Jonas and she wrote, "Monsoon in LA?" She also shared glimpses of the snacks she had, the eateries she visited and topped it all with a click of a popular snack and she wrote, "Who else needs Maggi noodles in the rain?" The pictures and videos from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories was shared by a fan club dedicated to the former Miss World.

Check out the pictures here:

Another Instagram story shared by Priyanka Chopra:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had to reportedly move out of their Los Angeles home after water damage led to a mold infestation. As per a Page Six report, the couple's lavish California mansion, which they bought in September 2019 for $20 million, had become "virtually unlivable".

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared photos from daughter Malti Marie's play time. This is what we are talking about:

Last month, Priyanka Chopra shared photos from Santa Barbara, California on Instagram and she wrote, "Lately. Full heart, full tummy."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. The actress will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.