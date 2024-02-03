Viral: See What Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Shared From Their 'Me At 21' Album

Priyanka shared this image. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor are the latest celebrities to join the viral "Me at 21" bandwagon. Bollywood's glamorous actors didn't let the viral trend go unnoticed and dug out some throwback gold from their archives. Priyanka Chopra shared a smiling picture of herself and captioned it with these words, "Let's see you at 21." Priyanka shared a picture from her modelling days in which she can be seen wearing animal-printed outfits. She wrote on the picture, "Learnt a lot since then." She shared another picture from her young days and wrote "Bronzer" on the picture. Priyanka treated her Instafam to a picture with her best friend Tamanna Dutt and wrote, "We were babies." Which one is your favourite?

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared two images from her film Asoka. The first picture features Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan from the film and the second picture shows a close-up of Kareena Kapoor. Directed by Santosh Sivan, Asoka is a dramatized version of the early life of emperor Asoka. Kareena Kapoor played the role of Kaurwaki in the film. Sharing the first picture, Kareena wrote, "Feeling 21 this morning". On the second picture, she dropped a heart emoji.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Jaane Jaan, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie, marking her debut in the OTT space, premiered on Netflix. She will next be seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The teaser of the film released on Friday. The film will release in theatres in March.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra co-starred in Aitraaz alongside Akshay Kumar. They were reportedly tough competitors to each other at the peak of their respective careers.