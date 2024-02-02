Inside Daughter Malti Marie's Playtime. Courtesy Mom Priyanka Chopra

Image shared by Priyanka. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra's recent Instagram entry is all about daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka, who went to Topanga Canyon in California, USA, shared a carousel post featuring Malti Marie's playtime moments. In one slide, the little one can be seen playing with balls. In another click, she can be seen playing with sand. Priyanka and her friend can be seen peeping out from behind big rocks in one picture. There's a picture of Nick Jonas as well. He can be seen attending a concert. Priyanka simply shared a few emojis in the caption. Take a look:

A couple of days back, Priyanka shared two pictures from Topanga Canyon. She can be seen sitting on the top of a hill, wearing an icy blue tank top, matching shorts, white sneakers, and a tennis hat. In another image, Priyanka captures the beautiful hills covered with greenery. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, "Sometimes you just need a stroll," along with happy emojis.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie's second birthday last month. Priyanka shared a bunch of images on her social media feed. The opening frame shows little Malti Marie, dressed in a cute co-ord set and bindi, posing with a garland at the temple. While the next frame shows her looking like a rockstar at her Elmo-themed birthday party. we can also see the entire family performing a special puja in one of the pictures. Priyanka's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra also joined the family on the special occasion. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2." Take a look:

Nick Jonas shared a series of pictures from Malti Marie's Elmo Sesame Street-themed birthday party. Along with the pictures he wrote, "Our little angel is 2 years old." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.