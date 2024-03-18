Nick Jonas Flies Into Mumbai Days After His Wife Priyanka Chopra's Arrival

Nick Jonas flies into Mumbai

Singer-actor Nick flew into Mumbai on Sunday night, days after his wife Priyanka Chopra flew into Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie. Nick Jonas was seen exiting the Mumbai airport dressed in a white shirt, matching pants and shoes. He also carried a black sling bag. The singer smiled and waved at the paparazzi and fans gathered outside the airport. The paparazzi, stationed at the airport, were heard calling Nick "Jiju(brother-in-law)" as the singer made his way towards his car.

Last week, global star Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she flew into India. However, the Don star was not alone as she was accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka Chopra was spotted in a black outfit with a beach hat while Malti Marie was seen wearing a green top and pants. Priyanka was also seen making her daughter wave at the paparazzi. Earlier, Priyanka shared a selfie with Malti on her Instagram stories. It showed them sharing a hug with a pacifier in Malti's mouth. Priyanka wrote with the photo, “Mumbai meri jaan. Here we go."

Take a look at Priyanka's Instagram story:

Now, take a look at Priyanka's airport pics:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie jetted off for a vacation after the actress bagged a nomination at the fourth annual Critics Choice Super Awards. On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra's manager shared an adorable group selfie on her Instagram stories. Priyanka, dressed in a chic black outfit, flashed her brightest smile for the photo while gently cradling her daughter, Malti Marie, who looked absolutely adorable in a white outfit. Standing beside them was Nick Jonas against the scenic night view of Dubai. The caption alongside the photo read, "Dubai nights with the family." On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Citadel.