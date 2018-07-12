Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink Co-Star Finalised. No, It's Not Abhishek Bachchan

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is all set to share screen space with Farhan Akhtar once again. They have earlier co-starred in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do, will soon be seen in Margarita, With A Straw director Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, reports news agency PTI. Priyanka has also starred in the Don series, which has been directed by Farhan Akhtar. Meanwhile, The Sky Is Pink is reportedly based on the life of late motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, who was born with immunodeficiency disorder. Earlier, there were reports that Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in for the role opposite Priyanka Chopra in the film.



There were also reports that Dangal actress Zaira Wasim will be seen playing the lead couple's onscreen daughter. In June this year, a source close to the project told Mumbai Mirror: "Shonali is currently busy with the pre-production and is hoping to start shooting by the middle of this year in Mumbai. Priyanka and Abhishek will play parents to Zaira's character."



On Monday, Priyanka shared the big news on her Instagram account by posting a picture of the film's draft and wrote: "And, it begins. #Prep #HindiMovie," adding a heart emoticon. Priyanka's post also revealed that the film's dialogue will be written by October writer Juhi Chaturvedi. Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has also signed up for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, opposite Salman Khan. The film also features Disha Patani, Tabu and comedian Sunil Grover.



