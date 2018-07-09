Priyanka Chopra, Back In Mumbai, Begins Prepping For Next Film After Bharat. Details Here

Priyanka Chopra returned to Mumbai last week (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

So, has Priyanka Chopra announced her next Hindi film after Bharat? Apparently, yes. On her Instagram stories, the 35-year-old actress shared a picture of the draft of The Sky Is Pink's script, a film by director Shonali Bose, and wrote, "And, it begins. #Prep #HindiMovie," adding a heart emoticon. The Sky Is Pink is reportedly based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. Shonali Bose has previously directed films like Amu and Margarita With A Straw. The draft's picture posted by Priyanka also revealed that the dialogues of the film will be written by October writer Juhi Chaturvedi.



Priyanka Chopra, whom we've all but lost to Hollywood, returned to Mumbai last week to begin filming Bharat. In the film, she stars opposite Salman Khan. Bharat is Priyanka's first Hindi film in two years, after 2016's Gangaajal.



Salman had welcomed Priyanka on board Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat via a tweet.







Bharat reunites Salman and Priyanka on screen after over a decade. Meanwhile, Priyanka trended on and off for reportedly dating American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, who she met at last year's Met Gala. Their rumoured romance featured in headlines after the duo were pictured at yacht party in New York in May. Priyanka later attended Nick's cousins wedding. Some weekend ago, Priyanka brought Nick to Mumbai and along with her family, they went to Goa for a vacation.



When in Mumbai, Priyanka made a couple entry with Nick at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party.





The rumoured couple went to Brazil from India for Nick's concert and then to New York, where they celebrate US Independence Day (July 4) together.



Priyanka currently features in American TV show Quantico and also has two Hollywood films in the pipeline.