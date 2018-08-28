Priyanka Chopra's Film With Vishal Bhardwaj To Go On Floors Next Year

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the US

Highlights Vishal Bhardwaj directed Priyanka in two films "Priyanka also wants to work with me," he said "We will start the film next year," he added

Looks like busy star Priyanka Chopra has another Bollywood movie up her sleeve. At a recent media interaction in Mumbai, director Vishal Bhardwaj confirmed that he is in talks with Priyanka about a film, which is most likely to go on floors next year, reported news agency PTI. Last year, it was reported that Vishal Bhardwaj's film was one of the many scripts that Priyanka was considering to come on board for. When asked about the same, Mr Bhardwaj said: "Priyanka also wants to work with me. And we are working with each other. Hopefully, we will start the film next year." Mr Bhardwaj has directed the 36-year-old star twice - in 2009's Kaminey and 2011's 7 Khoon Maaf, both of which turned out to be critically acclaimed movies.

While Vishal Bhardwaj did not give out any details about the project, the film is said to be an onscreen adaptation of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. On her roster, Priyanka just has Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink, the first schedule of which she wrapped before flying off to the US recently. Priyanka will be seen again with Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. In July this year, Priyanka quit Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat with her then-unconfirmed engagement to Nick Jonas hinted to be as a probable reason.

Yes yes yes ... we will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.. We have been shooting Non stop and the simultaneously preparing for international schedules .... — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 28, 2018

Last year, ahead of Priyanka was confirmed for The Sky Is Pink or Bharat (which now she has quit), a report in mid-day stated that some 25 scripts were submitted to the actress for consideration: "Priyanka has received close to 25 scripts, including ones from Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Shimit Amin (Chak De! India), Ali Abbas Zafar (who is currently filming Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif), Kabir Khan (last directed Tubelight), Vishal Bhardwaj (producing Deepika Padukone's upcoming gangster film) and Dharma Productions," mid-day quoted a source as saying.

Advertisement

Meanwhile in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has films like Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake up for release. Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas had their roka ceremony in Mumbai on August 18, soon after which Nick flew back to the US and Priyanka joined him recently.

(With PTI inputs)