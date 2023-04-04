Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Is A 'Real Chopra'. Here's Why

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their daughter Malti Marie at the airport.

Priyanka Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming web series Citadel, during a media interaction opened up about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie arrived in Mumbai on Friday. It is her daughter's first trip to India. While promoting her web series, Priyanka revealed that her daughter looks like a Jonas but is a real Chopra at heart, as per a report in Times of India. The actress said that her one-year-old daughter is a great fan of Indian food.

Priyanka Chopra revealed Malti Marie loves paneer mutter and biryani. She added that just like Chopras, her daughter too loves spicy chatpata (lip-smacking) food, Times of India reported.

Before promoting her upcoming web series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event. On the first day of the musical event, Priyanka looked stunning in a sheer outfit with a hint of bling, while Nick looked dapper in a black laced t-shirt, and pants and layered the look with a blazer.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "I was so moved to watch the debut of the musical Civilization to Nation last night at the launch of NMACC India. May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe inspiring. I'm so proud of you Nita Ambani for your tireless contribution and commitment to the arts and my darling Isha Ambani congratulations! No one does it like you... continue shining always.. I'd implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible one of a kind cultural center."

Priyanka Chopra also shared adorable pictures featuring her with Nick Jonas from the NMACC day 2 event. Sharing the images, she wrote, "Date night and a (auro emoticon) with my forever guy Nick Jonas."

Coming back to Citadel, Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her web series with co-star Richard Madden. Produced by Russo Brothers, the action-thriller will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.