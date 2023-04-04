Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Cant Work With People She ''Doesn't Like Anymore''

Priyanka Chopra from Citadel press conference in Mumbai.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has always been vocal about her thoughts and opinions.

During a press event of her web series Citadel in Mumbai on Monday, the global icon made an honest confession about her work style. She said that she cannot work with people she doesn't like.

"I think for me what would be non-negotiable now - it's actually really true. I can't work with people I don't like anymore. It's really non-negotiable for me," Priyanka said when she was asked what were "non-negotiable" terms when it came to signing a project.

"I have to admire, look up to, like the people I am surrounded with. I have been doing this for a very long time. I want to be excited about going to work, I want to be inspired about going to work, and that has become non-negotiable for me," she further said.

Priyanka also said that it's important for her to work with individuals she has an affinity for. "So when I meet the people I am going to work with, I take notes, in my little pads. But that truly is something that, as I have evolved, has become truly important to me," she added.

Priyanka is in India for the promotional tour of Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden.

Created by The Russo Brothers, the action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

Citadel' will be out on Prime Video on Friday, April 28.

