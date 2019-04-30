Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Wedding Postponed After Bride-To-Be Gets Emergency Surgery: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Siddharth and Ishita. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Siddharth and Ishita's roka ceremony was held in February Priyanka Chopra also left for the US on Monday after casting her vote Priyanka's upcoming project is The Sky Is Pink

Actress Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai reportedly for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to his longtime girlfriend Ishita Kumar. However, Mumbai Mirror reports that the wedding has now been postponed as Ishita had to undergo an emergency surgery days before the wedding. A source told Mumbai Mirror: "There are rumours that the wedding has been called off, but it's not true. Ishita needs sometime to recuperate from her surgery and the families are looking for another mahurat." Siddharth and Ishita's wedding was scheduled to take place over the weekend. Amidst these reports, Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the US with her husband Nick Jonas, was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Priyanka, dressed in white overalls, was spotted leaving Mumbai late on Monday after casting her vote earlier in the day. She smiled widely before leaving.

A low-key roka ceremony for Siddharth Chopra and Ishita Kumar was held in February, which Priyanka attended with her husband Nick Jonas. Siddharth Chopra, who owns a pub in Pune, is younger to Priyanka by six years. Siddharth and Ishita have been dating for a while now.

Here are some photos from their roka ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to the release of The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka is co-producing the film with Siddharth Roy Kapur and Shonali Bose is directing it. Priyanka has also signed up for a project with Mindy Kaling. Their film on mix-culture wedding will be partly shot in India.

