Priyanka Chopra Wished Her 'Gorgeous' Assistant On Her Birthday Like This

Priyanka Chopra with her assistant. (courtesy: emeraldlily__)

Priyanka Chopra has penned a cute birthday note for her gorgeous assistant. To mark the special day, Priyanka has shared a collage of two pictures with her assistant, who goes by the name Emerald Lily, on Instagram Stories. Here, Priyanka, dressed in her fashionable best, and Lily are smiling at the camera. The other one is a casual frame in which the two are making goofy faces. Priyanka's birthday note went like this. “Happiest Birthday to my gorgeous assistant. May you always spread that sunshine wherever you are. Adore you, Emerald Lily.”

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

The birthday girl has reshared Priyanka Chopra's message on Instagram Stories and added a teary eye and pink heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for the drama series Citadel. And, she is keeping us posted by sharing behind the scene glimpses from her shoot life. A while back, Priyanka had shared a selfie with bruises all over her face. “Did u have a tough day at work as well?” she asked.

To this, actress Preity Zinta said, “Sometimes… not lately though.”

Now, take a look at Priyanka Chopra's all-swanky ride on the sets of Citadel. Here, Priyanka is sitting inside an uber-cool vehicle with Mrs Jonas written on the side.

Priyanka Chopra returned to her set life days after welcoming her daughter Malti Marie. She also penned a note to mark the day. "On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” it read.

She added,” Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Matrix: The Resurrection alongside Keanu Reeves.