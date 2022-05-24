All The Fun From The Birthday Bash Priyanka Chopra Hosted For Manager Anjula Acharia

Anjula Acharia with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: anjula_acharia)

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas surely know how to throw a party - be it a festive bash or to host birthday festivities for close friends. Priyanka Chopra hosted one big, fat birthday bash for manager Anjula Acharia in Los Angeles, pictures from which were shared on the latter's Instagram. Sharing a photodump from the celebrations, she wrote in her caption: "Who doesn't love their name in lights ? Especially when done by someone who so naturally sits in the spotlight Priyanka Chopra this was my favourite part of the magical night you planned for me. Wow babe! I'm so in awe of what you do and how you do it."

In another Instagram entry, she wrote: "I'm so overwhelmed and grateful for all the love you showed me this birthday, it was an amazing surprise and so unexpected! You're both so generous and warm hearted, I can't thank you enough! Sakshi Sanaya what was supposed to be a very small girls night out turned into the most delightful surprise, thank you for collaborating with my partner in crime Priyanka Chopra to make this all happen. My heart is so full. Thank you to all my beautiful sisters who made this so special with your energy and love! Thank you."

Here are the photos from the bash shared by Anjula Acharia on Instagram and later curated by fanclubs:

What good is a birthday party if there is no dancing? Priyanka Chopra knows how to be the life of a party.

Priyanka Chopra briefly wrote about Anjula Acharia's contribution in her career, especially on the international front in her memoir Unfinished. Anjula Acharia is also one of the co-investors in the dating application Bumble, which Priyanka Chopra brought to India.

Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Last year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She was last seen in Matrix 4.