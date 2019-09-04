Priyanka Chopra Was At The US Open Watching 'Legend' Serena Williams Make History

Priyanka with mom Madhu Chopra at US Open (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra got tickets to the ongoing US Open and on Tuesday, she was spotted in the stands with mom Madhu Chopra, watching "legend" Serena Williams score her record-making 100th US Open win. Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of yesterday's match on her Instagram, in one of which she adorably poses with her mother at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Priyanka Chopra's excitement about Serena Williams' win over Wang Qiang spilled onto Instagram as she shared a photo of the stadium screen that read: "Serena Williams, 100th US Open Win". Cheering for the tennis champ, Priyanka wrote: "Amazing to watch Serena Williams at her 100th US Open win! Legend! Also always a fun time with this girl - Madhu Chopra."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Nick Jonas, who is currently busy with the ongoing Happiness Begins tour with the Jonas Brothers, missed the US Open date with Priyanka Chopra. But at the tennis tournament last year, it was a major fam-jam for the 37-year-old actress. She enjoyed the US Open not only with Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas but also with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. "It's a fam-jam at the US Open," Priyanka had written.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's work roster is getting busier every day. After her December wedding last year, Priyanka didn't announce any new film until she joined Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. She also has two Netflix projects in the line-up - she will star in the superhero movie We Can Be Heroes and has also been roped in for the movie adaptation of The White Tiger, in which she co-stars with Rajkummar Rao.

