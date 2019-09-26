Priyanka Chopra Was Asked If Her Brother Siddharth Is Dating South Actress Neelam Upadhyaya. She Said...

Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya. (Image courtesy: siddharthchopra89)

Highlights Siddharth's wedding to Ishita Kumar was called off in June He arrived at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Neelam She also attended Siddharth's birthday party

A lot was written about Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra making an appearance with south actress Neelam Upadhyaya at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations a few weeks after his wedding to Ishita Kumar was called off. When Mumbai Mirror asked Priyanka Chopra if her brother is now dating Neelam Upadhyaya, the 37-year-old actress replied, "I don't speak about other people's life because it's not my business. You should ask him when you meet him next." Siddharth Chopra, who owns a restaurant in Pune, made his first public appearance with Neelam Upadhyaya at the aforementioned Ambani gathering and she soon started featuring on his social media posts fanning dating rumours.

Earlier this month, Siddharth Chopra found a spot on the list of trends after he posted pictures from his 30th birthday party - belated celebrations or late post, one cannot be sure - which also featured Neelam Upadhyaya. One post also included, Priyanka and Siddharth's mother Madhu Chopra. In addition, Siddharth and Neelam's friends circle includes actress Puja Banerjee and her fiancé Kunal Verma and VJ Anusha Dandekar.

Here are pictures from the party:

The Internet did not immediately identify Neelam Upadhyaya as Siddharth's plus one to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted by the Ambanis on September 3. Siddharth revealed her identity on his Instagram story the following day, which first fuelled the dating rumours.

Screenshot of Siddharth Chopra's Instagram story

Here are pictures of Siddharth Chopra with Neelam Upadhyaya at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:

Siddharth Chopra was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar and their roka ceremony was held in New Delhi in February this year, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. However, the wedding was "mutually" called off in June.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.