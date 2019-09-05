Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Posts Pic With 'Amazing' Neelam Upadhyaya

Siddharth Chopra shared this photo (courtesy siddharthchopra89)

Highlights Siddharth Chopra shared a photo featuring Neelam Upadhyaya Neelam was Siddharth's plus one at the Amabanis' Ganesh Chaturthi puja "Amazing having amazing people," Siddharth captioned the photo

After trending for making a couple entry at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthu puja, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra Instagrammed a photo, featuring south actress Neelam Upadhyaya. "Birthday Celebrations be like... #dirtythirty. Amazing having amazing people. Blessed," Siddharth captioned the post. Now, whether Siddharth celebrated turning 30 with a belated birthday party or the photo is a throwback one from his birthday in July can't be said for sure. In the photo, Neelam Upadhyaya raises a toast to the birthday boy as the duo also pose with TV actress Puja Banerjee and her fiance Kunal Verma. Take a look at Siddharth Chopra's photo here:

On Monday, Siddharth Chopra got the Internet talking as he checked into the Ambani residence with Neelam Upadhyaya, who netizens were having difficulty in identifying and referred to as the "mystery girl." The following day, Siddharth Chopra revealed her identity in his Instagram story.

Siddharth Chopra was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar but the wedding was "mutually" called off in June this year. Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra said in interviews that the wedding was cancelled because Siddharth wasn't ready just yet. Soon after, Ishita Kumar returned to London for work and deleted pictures of her roka ceremony which was held in February and was attended by Priyanka and Nick Jonas.

Meanwhile, this is how Priyanka Chopra had wished brother Siddharth on his 30th birthday. "Happy big 30, Sid! It has been amazing to witness watching you grow up to be such an incredible guy! Thank you for all the love and the laughs. You are very loved and I'm so proud of you," she tweeted along with a photo from her sangeet.

Happy big 30 Sid! It has been amazing to witness watching you grow up to be such an incredible guy! Thank you for all the love and the laughs. You are very loved and I'm so proud of you. #bestbrotherever@Iamsidchoprapic.twitter.com/pEaVWurO1W — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 12, 2019

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the US with Nick Jonas.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.