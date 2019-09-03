South Actress Neelam Upadhyaya Was Siddharth Chopra's Plus One At Ambanis' Ganesh Puja

Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya at Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra attended the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambanis' with a date, who was being referred to as the 'mystery girl' till Siddharth revealed her identity in a recent Instagram story. Siddharth Chopra's plus one from Monday night is south actress Neelam Upadhyaya, who has starred in several Tamil and Telugu films. Earlier on Tuesday, Siddharth shared a paparazzi shot of them together, which had both their Instagram handles tagged. Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya are friends on social media as well - they follow each other on Instagram. Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya checked in to the puja on Monday and patiently posed during the customary photoshoot. They were colour coordinated in blue - she in an embellished ensemble and he in a bandhgala.

Screenshot of Siddharth Chopra's Instagram story

Take a look at Siddharth Chopra's pictures with Neelam Upadhyaya:

Earlier this year, Siddharth Chopra got engaged to Ishita Kumar but the wedding was "mutually" called off in June. Speaking to SpotboyE, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra said the wedding was cancelled because Siddharth wasn't ready just yet. "My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time." However, sources told the publication the wedding was being rushed: "This arranged marriage was being pushed a bit in haste." Soon after, Ishita Kumar deleted pictures of her roka ceremony held in February, which was attended by Priyanka and Nick Jonas.

Neelam Upadhyaya made her acting debut with 2012's Telugu movie Mr.7, since when she has also featured in Telugu film Action 3D and Tamil projects Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om. She is currently said to be filming a movie titled Tamasha.

Ahead of her movie debut, Neelam Upadhyaya had featured on MTV's Style Check.

