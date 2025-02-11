Tips To Prevent Skin Allergies From Haldi Used During Wedding Ceremonies

Neelam Upadhyaya got married to Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra on February 7. Ahead of the big day, pictures and videos from their grand Haldi ceremony surfaced on the internet. While all seemed well and good, Neelam experienced a severe skin allergy just a few days later. She shared a video on Instagram Stories recently sharing her discomfort. Red patches were seen around her collarbone and the skin looked inflamed. Neelam linked the allergic reaction to haldi paste used in her pre-wedding ritual. According to her, when the haldi paste gets exposed to the Sun, it triggers the allergic flare-up.

Neelam's side note read, “What on Earth? I think it's a reaction of the haldi paste to the Sun. Although I did a patch test a few days before the function and everything was okay.” She asked for remedies to treat the allergy.

Skin allergies are more common than you think. While over-the-counter medications can help, you can also try natural home remedies for milder symptoms. Check them out below:

1. Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera gel works like magic on skin inflammation. Infused with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it help reduce redness, irritation and itching.

2. Coconut Oil

Known for its antimicrobial and deeply hydrating effects, coconut oil can be an excellent choice. Applying a thin layer on the affected area not only soothes the skin but also prevents irritation while acting as a natural moisturiser.

3. Oatmeal Bath/Paste

Packed with anti-inflammatory compounds, oatmeal alleviates swelling and redness. You can either add finely ground oatmeal to lukewarm water or make a paste with water or milk.

4. Cold Compress

This one is fairly simple. All you have to do is wrap some ice cubes in a clean cloth and dab it in the affected area. The cold compress numbs irritation, swelling and itching providing immediate relief.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

Diluted apple cider vinegar contains antifungal and antibacterial elements that prevent infections.

Please note, it is best to consult a doctor and trying a patch test before applying any natural ingredient to avoid long-term infections.

