Priyanka Chopra Takes Us Inside Brother Siddharth And Mother-In-Law Denise's Birthday Festivities

Siddharth Chopra with Denise Jonas. (courtesy: jerryxmimi)

It was celebration time at the Chopra-Jonas household. Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas celebrated their birthday together on Wednesday and the pictures and videos from it are all things fun. She shared a video of the birthday twins dancing together and she wrote, "And that's how its done. Thank you Nick Jonas for always making every celebration so incredible. Miss you all." Earlier, Priyanka wished her mother-in-law on her Instagram story and she wrote, "Happy birthday Denise Jonas. We love you and celebrate you everyday." Wishing her brother, the actress posted a picture of him and Malti Marie and she wrote, "Happiest birthday Sid, Seeing you go from my little brother to Mamu is incredible. Love you Gooch."

See Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories here:

The video posted by Priyanka Chopra was re-posted by a fan club dedicated to her:

Nick Jonas posted this picture on his Instagram stories and he wrote: "Happiest birthday to these two birthday twins. Love celebrating you."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January last year.

Priyanka Chopra had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.