Inside Priyanka Chopra's Summer Retreat With Husband Nick And Daughter Malti Marie

Image was shared on Instagram by a fan page. (Courtesy: jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra is living her best life with her husband Nick Jonas, friends and of course her little one Malti Marie in the UK. Done with attending the Royal Ascot, Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted basking in the sun with her little family and enjoying the summer to the fullest. On Sunday, Priyanka's friend Tamanna's husband Sudeep Dutt shared a video montage featuring a compilation of pictures from their summer retreat with Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie. In the montage, we are given a glimpse of mom Priyanka, making the most of her vacation with her friends and family. We are also treated to some new and adorable snaps of Priyanka and Malti Marie together.

Posting the reel on his feed, Sudeep captioned it "Summer of 2023." Take a look:

Some inside pictures from Priyanka's summer holidays were also shared by a fan page with the caption, "Such a beautiful summer."

Take a look here:

Priyanka, Nick and their daughter visited England last week to attend the Royal Ascot. For those seeking context, Ascot, one of Britain's most well-known racecourses, holds a special week of races in June each year. It is called Royal Ascot and is attended by The King and Queen.

Priyanka Chopra also posted two pictures on her Instagram story. In the first frame, Priyanka, her husband Nick and daughter Malti all are dressed in white. In the picture, we can see Malti, dressing up for her first Royal Ascot. Priyanka is holding the little girl while dad Nick Jonas is helping her wear the fascinator. For the unversed, a fascinator is a formal accessory, which is an alternative to a hat.

Priyanka shared the picture on her Instagram story. "First fascinator. Ready for Ascot MM?" she wrote in the caption and dropped two emojis with it. Take a look:

Priyanka's best friend Tamanna Dutt and her family had also joined in to attend the royal event. Here look at them:

On the work front, Priyanka had two major recent releases , web series Citadel, and Love Again. For the promotion of Citadel, Priyanka came to India as well. During her stay in India, the actress also took her daughter Malti Marie to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple.