Malti Marie Went To Ascot In Her 'First Fascinator.' See Mom Priyanka Chopra's Post

Priyanka posted the image. (Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story)

Priyanka Chopra's social feed is now mostly filled with her daughter Malti Marie's adorable pictures. Amid her busy work schedule, the Dostana actor keeps on sharing the toddler's pictures. The latest post by Priyanka has already created a buzz. Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie are in England to attend Royal Ascot. The actor posted two pictures on her Instagram story. In the first frame, Priyanka, her husband Nick and daughter Malti all are dressed in white. In the picture, we can see Malti is getting ready for her first Royal Ascot. Priyanka is holding the little girl while daddy Nick Jonas is helping to fit her fascinator.

For the unversed, fascinator is a formal accessory, which is an alternative to a hat. Ascot, one of Britain's most well-known racecourses, holds a special week of races in June each year. It is called Royal Ascot, attended by The King and Queen. This has become Britain's most popular race event, welcoming around 300,000 visitors over five days, all dressed up in their finest clothes and hats.

Super-excited Priyanka shared the picture on her Instagram story yesterday. "First fascinator. Ready for Ascot MM?" she wrote in the caption and dropped two emojis with it.

See Priyanka's post here:

Along with this picture, Priyanka posted another one. Here the trio was joined by Priyanka's best friend Tamanna Dutt and her family. The caption read, "will miss you so much. Summer fun was had. @tam2cul @sudeepdutt #thiaan." In this frame, Priyanka opts for a printed pantsuit while Nick chooses a casual shirt.

Check the second post here:

On the work front, Priyanka had two major recent releases - web series Citadel, and Love Again. For the promotion of Citadel, Priyanka came to India as well. In the Hollywood film Love Again Priyanka starred with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). The actress also headlined Russo Brothers' Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Priyanka played a top-class spy agent in the Amazon Prime Original.

The actor took her daughter to the Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai during the trip. Little Malti also joined Nick on stage at his London concert. Priyanka will be seen next in Heads Of State with Idris Elba and John Cena.