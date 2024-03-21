Priyanka Chopra Shares Pic Of Malti Marie With Tamanna Dutt's Son: 'BFFs Just Like Us'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: PriyankaChopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who has come to India with daughter Malti Marie a few days back, shared a super cute picture of daughter Malti Marie on her Instagram story. Can you guess who accompanied the little one? Priyanka shared a picture of Malti Marie with her best friend Tamanna Dutt's son Thiaan. In the picture, the kids can be seen glued to television while having food. Priyanka wrote in the caption, "BFFs just like us." Priyanka dropped a red heart emoji and tagged Tamanna Dutt in the post.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie's second birthday in January. Priyanka shared a bunch of images on her social media feed. The opening frame shows little Malti Marie, dressed in a cute co-ord set and bindi, posing with a garland at the temple. While the next frame shows her looking like a rockstar at her Elmo-themed birthday party. we can also see the entire family performing a special puja in one of the pictures. Priyanka's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra also joined the family on the special occasion. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2." Take a look:

On BFF Tamanna's birthday, Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable post. Sharing a beautiful picture with the birthday girl, Priyanka wrote, "At a time when everything feels so uncertain .. I'm so grateful some things are a constant. @tam2cul you have not only been my best friend and confidant but my sister for more than 2 decades! Damn! Here's to making so many more memories.... I love you and Happy Birthday Tamanna. Hope you are surrounded by all the love and joy u deserve. I miss you." Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January, 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick Jonas had a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film Love Again with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.