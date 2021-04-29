Priyanka Chopra Sets Up COVID-19 Fundraiser For India, Urges People To Donate: 'India Is Bleeding'

Priyanka Chopra in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra, in her bit in the fight against the deadly second wave of COVID-19, has set up a fundraiser for India, her "home." The actress, who is currently in London due to work commitments, has been trying to highlight the grim situation of India due to the coronavirus surge on international platform. Priyanka, on Thursday, shared a video of herself urging people to donate as much as they can to help all who are suffering from the coronavirus in India. The actress and her husband, singer Nick Jona, have set up the fundraiser in collaboration with GiveIndia, which is an online donation platform. Priyanka Chopra, in her video, talked about the Oxygen crisis, hospital beds shortage and a reported deficit of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines in India and stated why the global community needs to care about what's currently happening in the country, her native land.

"Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I'm sitting in London and I'm hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of deaths is so much," the actress can be heard saying in the clip.

"India is my home and India is bleeding. And we, as a global community, need to care. And I'll tell you why we need to care: Because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. And I understand a lot of people must be angry thinking about why we are in this place in the first place? Why is this happening? Well, we'll address that. We'll address that after we stop the urgency," she added.

In her caption, Priyanka shared that she and Nick Jonas have already donated for the cause and will continue to donate more. "India, my home, is suffering the world's worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it's only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale. I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centers, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization. Please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute," she wrote in the caption.

"We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It's so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!" read her full post.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, shared that she will be helping arrange vaccines and oxygen for her home country. She also asked the USA to share their stock of COVID vaccines with India at the right time.

India recorded over 3 lakh fresh COVID cases on Thursday. More than 2 lakh people have succumbed to the virus till now in the country.