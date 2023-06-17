To Mom Madhu Chopra, With Love From Her 'Forever Champion And Fan' Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra with her mom. (Courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday with a heartwarming post on Friday night. The physician-film producer turned 70 yesterday. To make the day extra special for her mom, Priyanka handpicked some of her sweetest memories of Madhu Chopra and aesthetically arranged them in a montage which she shared with Katy Perry's song Roar as the background music. The clip starts with Madhu Chopra sharing a life lesson – “love sometimes becomes larger than life, and sometimes, it becomes life itself” – followed by throwback pictures of her and late husband Ashok Chopra. The video also comprises snippets of Madhu Chopra enjoying family time with Priyanka, son Siddharth, son-in-law Nick Jonas and granddaughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, among others. One of the clips is from Priyanka and her mom's recent outing to the Beyonce concert in London.

The montage ends with another meaningful lesson on life by the physician: “The blessings and support of a family is the cushion that will save your ass if you fall. So, prioritise and choose carefully the path you want to take because that is the life you alone will know.”



The actress' caption for the montage is as special as her bond with her mom. “My dearest mama. The one who has infinite wisdom yet the unbridled joy of a child. The one who protects like a lioness yet is sensitive like a poet. The one who lives life king size every day and infuses her infectious energy to everyone around. You are our matriarch and best friend,” wrote Priyanka Chopra.



She added: “Our family is so lucky to have you, your leadership and love. Have the happiest 70th mama. May all your dreams come true and may you always be surrounded by the ones who love you the most. I love you. Your forever champion and fan.”



Take a look:



Priyanka loves to go on outings with her mom, as seen on her Instagram profile. The duo had a blast at Beyonce's power-packed concert in London earlier this month.



In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' global series Citadel opposite Richard Madden. She has a film by Farhan Akhtar lined up. Titled Jee Le Zaraa, the movie will feature her alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.