Born Hungry - The New Documentary Priyanka Chopra Is Producing. Details Here

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Actor Priyanka Chopra says she and her production banner Purple Pebble Pictures are set to back Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry. Priyanka Chopra and Mary Rohlich, Head of TV and Film at Purple Pebble Pictures, will serve as producers, according to Deadline. Born Hungry is a gritty drama about a young Indian boy who finds himself abandoned by his family and goes on to become celebrity chef Sash Simpson. "Now, Sash Simpson, a celebrity chef who once survived alone on the streets of Chennai eating from garbage bins before ultimately being adopted by a Canadian couple, returns to India armed with only blurry memories to find his lost family," read the logline of the documentary.

Priyanka Chopra said she was extremely moved by Simpson's journey and bringing his story to screen was a no-brainer. "Aligning with stories and filmmakers that have the ability to move the audience by having a unique point of view is what we always look for at @purplepebblepictures. @barryavrich22's new feature documentary, Born Hungry is exactly that.

"I was so moved by Sash's incredible story of resilience and determination, and also that it is an amazing rendition of an extremely sensitive story, it was a no-brainer for us to collaborate. We cannot wait to share this story with you," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I have always loved the brilliantly colorful storytelling from India and the vibrancy of iconic Bollywood filmmaking. When I discovered this story, I was immediately struck by the passion and complexity of this emotional journey," added Avrich.

Born Hungry premiered at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival and will screen at Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on April 26.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)