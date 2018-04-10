Priyanka Chopra Has Been Very Busy In Ireland. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her time in Ireland, where she's been shooting for the upcoming season for her show Quantico. Despite being on a work trip, Priyanka and her Quantico mates have managed to turn it into a lovely working vacation by taking some time off and posing for pictures at the scenic locations around Dublin, Irlanda and Wicklow. The 35-year-old actress is seen having fun in her Instagram pictures, which are giving us major travel goals. Earlier today, Priyanka shared a click of her in the scenic backdrop on Instagram and captioned it, "17 days... Quantico Countdown #BTS." In the picture, Priyanka is dressed in a short summer floral dress and an off-white oversized cardigan.
Highlights
- Priyanka has been shooting in parts of Dublin, Irlanda and Wicklow
- "17 days... Quantico Countdown," wrote Priyanka Chopra
- Quantico season 3 is scheduled to go on air on April 26
On Monday evening, Priyanka posted a picture of the Quantico cast members holding their luggage. Priyanka's caption for this picture read, "Now that's a whole lot of whoop ass coming your way all the way from #Ireland Quantico season 3."
Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram posts:
Some more pictures of Priyanka from Ireland:
Not just Priyanka Chopra but her Quantico co-stars such as Russell Tovey, Blair Underwood, Alan Powell, Johanna Braddy, Jake McLaughlin and Marlee Matlin, have also been enjoying their time.
A couple of days ago, actress Marlee Matlin shared a couple of pictures of the team having a 'fun weekend.' She captioned her post, "Such a fun weekend. Not even over yet. Hanging out with @russelltovey (two nights in a row for dinner and gay bar hopping) and karaoke with @priyankachopra @russelltovey @jakeamclaughlin @alanpowell10 @jackjason tonight at The George Bar in Dublin! Dinner tonight was at Corfu (Greek). So good! #missingblairandjohanna #theyhadbetterthingstodo."
Such a fun weekend. Not even over yet. Hanging out with @russelltovey ( two nights in a row for dinner and gay bar hopping ) and karaoke with @priyankachopra @russelltovey @jakeamclaughlin @alanpowell10 @jackjason tonight at The George Bar in Dublin! Dinner tonight was at Corfu ( Greek ). So good! #missingblairandjohanna #theyhadbetterthingstodo #dublin #ireland #quantico #abc #thepantibar
Ms Matlin also shared this picture of her with Priyanka Chopra, where she could be seen resting on a hospital bed while Priyanka uses her as a 'pillow.' "Stuffed from lunch. Or I'm just a fluffy pillow for Ms. Chopra," wrote Ms Matlin.
Remember their picture from New York?
Comments
Quantico season 3 is scheduled to go on air on April 26.