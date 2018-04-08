Priyanka Chopra's Quantico 3 Countdown Begins With these Pics

Priyanka wrote, "19 days...Quantico Countdown."

Priyanka Chopra plays Alex Parrish in Quantico series (Image courtesy - priyankachopra)

  1. The Quantico team is currently shooting in Ireland
  2. 'Lovely' and 'gorgeous,' were some comments posted on her pictures
  3. Quantico 3 airs on April 26
For Priyanka Chopra, the countdown to the premier of Quantico season 3, has begun. The Baywatch actress has been teasing her fans with some sassy pictures from the sets of her American TV show in Ireland. The latest addition to herQuantico diaries are three back-to-back posts on Instagram, which she captioned, "19 days...Quantico Countdown." In two of the three pictures that she posted, Priyanka can be seen dressed in a multi-coloured trench coat while in the third photograph she is dressed in an all-black pantsuit. Her posts combined have received over 11 lakh 'likes.' "Lovely" and "gorgeous," were some comments posted on her pictures. In the Quantico series Priyanka plays Alex Parrish.

Here's what Priyanka Chopra posted on Instagram
 
 

Priyanka's Quantico co-star Marlee Matlin has also shared a couple of pictures on Twitter; two of them featuring her 'girlfriend' Priyanka Chopra. In one of the pictures, her Quantico 'mates' including her, Priyanka Chopra, Alan Powell, Russell Tovey and Jake Mclaughlin can be seen enjoying a night out at a restaurant in Dublin. Marlee Matlin captioned this picture, "It's #karaoke time in #Dublin with @QuanticoTV mates @russelltovey @jjakemclaughlin @alanpowell10 & @priyankachopra. You didn't know I could sing, did you? Actually, I sign to Billy Joel!" In another tweet, Marlee Matlin shared a picture of with Priyanka Chopra, in which the two of them can be seen walking away. She captioned the post with a heart emoticon, "Girlfriend's night out. I@priyankachopra."

The Quantico team is currently in Ireland, where they have been shooting the final episodes of the show. Priyanka and her Quantico co-stars have been sharing pictures of the beautiful locations.
 
 

Thug life! Or at least we're trying! #albey #alexandshelby #quantico

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on


 
 

I Ireland

A post shared by Johanna Braddy (@thejohannabraddy) on


 


A couple of days ago, the trailer of Quantico season 3 was shared on show's official Twitter account.

Watch the trailer here:
 

Quantico 3 airs of April 26.
 

