Priyanka Chopra's Quantico 3 Countdown Begins With these Pics

For Priyanka Chopra, the countdown to the premier of Quantico season 3, has begun. The Baywatch actress has been teasing her fans with some sassy pictures from the sets of her American TV show in Ireland. The latest addition to herQuantico diaries are three back-to-back posts on Instagram, which she captioned, "19 days...Quantico Countdown." In two of the three pictures that she posted, Priyanka can be seen dressed in a multi-coloured trench coat while in the third photograph she is dressed in an all-black pantsuit. Her posts combined have received over 11 lakh 'likes.' "Lovely" and "gorgeous," were some comments posted on her pictures. In the Quantico series Priyanka plays Alex Parrish.
Highlights
- The Quantico team is currently shooting in Ireland
- 'Lovely' and 'gorgeous,' were some comments posted on her pictures
- Quantico 3 airs on April 26
Here's what Priyanka Chopra posted on Instagram
Priyanka's Quantico co-star Marlee Matlin has also shared a couple of pictures on Twitter; two of them featuring her 'girlfriend' Priyanka Chopra. In one of the pictures, her Quantico 'mates' including her, Priyanka Chopra, Alan Powell, Russell Tovey and Jake Mclaughlin can be seen enjoying a night out at a restaurant in Dublin. Marlee Matlin captioned this picture, "It's #karaoke time in #Dublin with @QuanticoTV mates @russelltovey @jjakemclaughlin @alanpowell10 & @priyankachopra. You didn't know I could sing, did you? Actually, I sign to Billy Joel!" In another tweet, Marlee Matlin shared a picture of with Priyanka Chopra, in which the two of them can be seen walking away. She captioned the post with a heart emoticon, "Girlfriend's night out. I@priyankachopra."
The Quantico team is currently in Ireland, where they have been shooting the final episodes of the show. Priyanka and her Quantico co-stars have been sharing pictures of the beautiful locations.
A couple of days ago, the trailer of Quantico season 3 was shared on show's official Twitter account.
Comments
It's time for a new beginning, but remember...always be prepared. #Quantico returns April 26. pic.twitter.com/eyzdWcLCJ8— Quantico ABC (@QuanticoTV) April 6, 2018
Quantico 3 airs of April 26.