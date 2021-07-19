Priyanka Chopra Had This Much Fun On Her Birthday In London. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture.(Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Actress Priyanka Chopra had a blast on her birthday in London and proof of that is her latest Instagram post. The actress compiled all the pictures from her 39th birthday celebrations and shared them on Instagram. The series feature several amazing clicks from Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations. Going by Priyanka's pictures, it looks like the actress hosted a pool party on her birthday. The first picture of her "photo dump" series features her posing against the backdrop of a swimming pool. She can be seen dressed in a stunning red monokini in the picture. In another one, she can be seen looking at her scrumptious birthday cake. Some more pictures feature Priyanka chilling by the swimming pool. One of the pictures feature her hugging her dog.

In the caption of the post, Priyanka Chopra extended gratitude to everyone who wished her on her birthday. "Photo Dump. Thank you to everyone who sent me so much love and affection this birthday. So many wonderful texts calls stories tweets," she wrote in the caption. She also went on to share that her birthday celebrations were "quiet" this time. She also shared the "lesson" that she had learnt as she stepped into a new year of her life. "This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it. Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support," Priyanka wrote.

The actress also went on to thank her husband, singer Nick Jonas, who wasn't there with her on her special day but still made her "bday so special." Priyanka wrote: "Thank you Nick Jonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren't here. Thx Cavanaugh James, Divya Jyoti and Tia Bowen for being my bday weekend buddies."

On Sunday, Priyanka gave us a glimpse of how she began her birthday celebrations. She shared two pictures of herself clicked by the swimming pool. She can be seen dressed in a blue monokini in the pictures.

Priyanka is currently shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel in London. She was last seen in Netflix film The White Tiger.