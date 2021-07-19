ICYMI: 'You Deserve All The Happiness,' Wrote Nick Jonas On Wife Priyanka Chopra's Birthday

Nick Jonas shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nickjonas)

Global icon Priyanka Chopra turned 39 on Sunday and among all the birthday wishes, the sweetest one came from her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Nick made Priyanka's birthday extra special by posting a heart-warming note for her, in which he expressed how much he loves her. The singer posted a beautiful photograph of his wife from his brother Joe Jonas' wedding album along with an adorable throwback picture of Priyanka Chopra from her childhood. He wished her like this: "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you." The first photo features Priyanka looking gorgeous in a pastel pink saree while in the second one, she can be seen sporting a baby pink outfit. Priyanka Chopra is currently in London, where she is filming her new series Citadel, while Nick Jonas is in California.

On her birthday, Priyanka Chopra checked into Instagram with some stunning pictures of herself from London. The actress spent her birthday with cousin Divya Jyoti and James Cavanaugh. She posted two photos of herself sunbathing in a blue monokini with her pet dog Panda and hilariously captioned them: "Expectation vs reality."

A few days ago, Nick Jonas recalled his and Priyanka Chopra's fiery Cannes moment with this throwback picture from Cannes 2019.

Priyanka Chopra was at her home in California for a couple of days last month. She travelled back to London to resume work earlier this month. Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and directed by The Russo Brothers.