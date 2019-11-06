Priyanka Chopra Found 'Cash In Her Dessert' And 'That's A First'

Priyanka Chopra in New Delhi (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who is shooting for Netflix film The White Tiger in New Delhi, had a unique experience when she asked for some dessert on the film's sets. Priyanka was served Daulat Ki Chaat, which is a signature dessert made popular by Delhi's street food culture, with a twist. Priyanka shared a photo of the dessert, which came wrapped in fake currency notes to literally represent the 'daulat' bit in the name. It is said that the dessert earned its name, particularly the 'daulat' bit (which translates to wealth in English) as it is made from the rich foam after churning milk for a long time. Daulat Ki Chaat is only found in winter months and prepared best after nightfall under the open sky and it is often said that dewdrops fall gently onto the cauldron of milk to give it a cloudy, foamy texture, which is then separated and served served with with cardamom powder, saffron, powdered sugar and dry fruits.

In her post, Priyanka Chopra could only say this: "Cash in my dessert. Now that's a first. #daulatkichaat." In the photo, Priyanka can be seen admiring the dessert, supposedly with the realisation that this happens "Only in India," something which she added in the hashtags.

Daulat Ki Chaat, is a melt-in-your-mouth dessert, most popularly sold by street-hawkers in the by-lanes of old Delhi, and now, also served in a few fine-dining restaurants.

Sharing the Daulat Ki Chaat with Priyanka was her The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar Rao, who received photo credit for the post. Take a look.

We are sure the Daulat Ki Chaat experience was just the beginning of many more adventures to come from sets of Priyanka and Rajkummar's The White Tiger. Prep session for the film began earlier in October, when both Priyanka and Rajkummar marked the date with interesting posts on Instagram.

Priyanka and Rajkummar's Netflix film is based on Aravind Adiga's debut novel The White Tiger, which won the Man Booker Prize. Iranian-American filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, who has written the screenplay and is producing the movie, is directing the project as well.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has another Netflix project lined-up - Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes, a superhero movie for kids. She was last seen in bilingual film The Sky Is Pink.

