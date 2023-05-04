Priyanka Chopra And Sam Heughan At New York Screening Of Love Again

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan at the screening. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Priyanka Chopra, done with Met Gala, is now busy with the promotions of her next Hollywood project Love Again, a musical, in which she co-stars with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. Priyanka Chopra checked into the film's screening in New York with husband Nick Jonas. The couple happily posed together. Priyanka Chopra was also pictured greeting co-star Sam Heughan on the red carpet. See the pictures from the film's New York screening here:

(Image courtesy: AFP)

(Image courtesy: AFP)

(Image courtesy: AFP)

(Image courtesy: AFP)

Nick Jonas, who has a cameo appearance in the film, had earlier posted the trailer from the film and he wrote: "Glad our first date went better than this one Priyanka Chopra. Loved having the chance to see you shine on set and can't wait for the world to see this movie!Love Again starring the amazing Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan, and featuring new music from Celine Dion is exclusively in movie theaters Mother's Day."

In New York, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala earlier this week. "First Monday in May," wrote Priyanka Chopra sharing pictures from the ball. For the afterparty too, the star couple wore Valentino outfits.

Met Gala pictures posted by Priyanka Chopra.

These are the pictures from the after party:

Coming back to Love Again, the film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. The romantic drama, written and directed by Jim Strouse, was earlier slated to release on February 10. However, the film's release has now been pushed to May 12, 2023. The film also features Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.