Love Again: Come, 'Fall In Love' With Priyanka Chopra And Sam Heughan's New Film Trailer

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: letfrez)

Hey folks, global star Priyanka Chopra just dropped the new trailer of her upcoming Hollywood project Love Again and it is just as dreamy as the previous one. In the new trailer, we get a closer look into the lives of Rob (Sam Heughan) and Mira (played by Priyanka Chopra). Priyanka Chopra looks beautiful in each frame while Sam Heughan is charismatic enough to make us watch the trailer on loop. And yes, we also catch a glimpse of Celine Dion, who looks every bit as convincing as Rob's therapist.

To those who are wondering, unfortunately, Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas does not feature in this new trailer but the power-packed screenplay coupled with the adorable dance sequence between the star cast towards the end, makes up for his absence.

Take a good look at the new trailer now:

For those missing Nick Jonas in action, here's the trailer that was released in February:

The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. The romantic drama, written and directed by Jim Strouse, was earlier slated to release on February 10. However, the film will now release on May 5, 2023. The film also features Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Matrix 4. The actress can be currently seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.