Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Wedding Anniversary Celebrations With Malti Marie And A Dollop Of <i>Moana</i> Fun

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas rang in their 6th wedding anniversary with a movie treat for their daughter Malti Marie. The couple watched Moana 2 (Malti's favourite) with friends and family members. Priyanka Chopra shared a few stunning shots of herself and inside glimpses from the Moana 2 watch party. Tagging Nick Jonas, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "What a special treat on our anniversary. Malti's favorite Moana with our friends and family. Moana 2 is so much fun!! Thank you @disney @disneyanimation for the amazing screening. all the kids had the best time. In theaters now." Priyanka wore a chequered pantsuit and she looked stunning as ever. Take a look at what she posted:

Prior to that, the couple were pictured on a dinner date in New York. Priyanka stunned in a chic LBD, layered with a sleek leather jacket, while her statement long boots added a stylish edge to her look. Nick kept it effortlessly cool with a casual all-black outfit. The duo were photographed walking together. Check out the images shared by a fan page on Instagram:

Just a few days ago, Priyanka shared a heartwarming series of photos on Instagram, offering an inside look at their Thanksgiving dinner. The carousel opened with an adorable family portrait featuring Priyanka, Nick and their little bundle of joy, Malti Marie. The festive warmth continued with snapshots of a delicious Thanksgiving spread, showcasing turkey, pie, cookies and other mouthwatering treats.

"So grateful for the life we're building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I'd like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years. It's so important for a person to have champions and I'm very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating," read Priyanka's caption. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.