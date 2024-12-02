Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Twinning And Winning On Their 6th Anniversary Dinner Date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked their 6th wedding anniversary with a romantic date night in New York on Sunday. The celebrity couple was spotted twinning in black, exuding style and charm. Priyanka stunned in a chic LBD, layered with a sleek leather jacket, while her statement long boots added a stylish edge to her look. Nick kept it effortlessly cool with a casual all-black outfit. The duo was photographed walking together, radiating couple goals as they celebrated their special day. Check out the images shared by a fan page on Instagram:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often delight fans with glimpses of their family celebrations on social media. Just a few days ago, Priyanka shared a heartwarming series of photos on Instagram, offering an inside look at their Thanksgiving dinner. The carousel opened with an adorable family portrait featuring Priyanka, Nick and their little bundle of joy, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The festive warmth continued with snapshots of a delicious Thanksgiving spread, showcasing turkey, pie, cookies and other mouthwatering treats.

“So grateful for the life we're building together. With tremendous gratitude in my heart, I'd like to thank everyone that has been in my corner all these years. It's so important for a person to have champions and I'm very lucky to have always had that. May you all be surrounded by love and loved ones. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating,” read Priyanka's caption. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several exciting projects in the lineup. She will soon appear in Heads Of State, The Bluff and the second season of Citadel.