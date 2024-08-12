Watch: Malti Marie Cuts Father Nick Jonas' Hair By Using Toy Scissors. Aww

Nick Jonas' latest Instagram post is arguably the cutest thing on the Internet. The singer has shared a collection of pictures and a video featuring himself, his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, and their adorable little munchkin, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. While all the shots exude family goals, the highlight is a clip where little Malti attempts to cut Nick's hair using toy scissors. Flashing a smile, Malti also looks into the camera, with her father playfully saying “thank you” for her service. Too cute, right? Apart from this video, there is a snapshot of the family of three, with Priyanka and Malti sporting pirate hats. Another clip captures Malti repeatedly saying “Oh my god” in the most adorable way. There is also a shot of Priyanka from the last day of The Bluff shooting schedule, where she is seen hugging and bidding farewell to the cast and crew. The final slide shows Malti peacefully sleeping on a flight. In his caption, Nick simply wrote, “Lately,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

Mrunal Thakur was among the first ones to comment on the post. For Malti Marie, she wrote, “Oh my goddd so adorable, M.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel of pictures and videos where the family of three can be seen having fun. She also included some behind-the-scenes shots from the set of The Bluff. The final image featured her mother, Madhu Chopra. In her caption, Priyanka announced the schedule wrap of her film. She wrote, “It's a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! … and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege.”

Thanking the production houses AGBO and Amazon MGM Studios, as well as director Frankie E. Flowers and the cast, the actress added, “This one truly has been a labour of love and couldn't have come together without the faith of AGBO and Amazon MGM Studios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers. To be able to work with this remarkable crew in gorgeous Australia with a cast that's so talented was so much fun! Also I really lucked out on the locations lottery this year.”

Priyanka ended the note by writing, “As much as I loved making this movie here I'm sooooo happy to be going home.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018. They welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022.