"Siddharth Was The Collateral Damage To All Of Priyanka's Success", Says Mother Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a prominent name in the global entertainment industry. She is celebrated for her remarkable career and back-to-back hit projects. In a recent interview, the actress' mother, Madhu Chopra opened up about the sacrifices she made to support Priyanka's career aspirations. She revealed that her unwavering focus on Priyanka's success came at a cost – her son, Siddharth Chopra, experienced the absence of his mother's presence during his formative teenage years. Madhu Chopra admitted, “Siddharth was the collateral damage to all of Priyanka's success because dad (Ashok Chopra) was working, I was with Priyanka, he just grew up on his own, and he was a teenager at that time. He, I think, was collateral damage for me," in an interview posted on Something Bigger Show YouTube channel.

Madhu Chopra continued, “When I think about it, these are certain things that you had to deal with him (Siddharth Chopra)/" Further, talking about how she sees her son struggling in his daily life, Madhu Chopra added, “I see him struggling every day, and I feel that, okay, God has blessed you, so just count your blessings, one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord has done. I count my blessings every day." However, she takes pride in having such wonderful kids and even expressed gratitude for them. “I have two great kids who love me and care for me," Madhu Chopra stated.

Despite the impact Priyanka Chopra's career had on Siddharth Chopra, the two siblings are quite close to one another. Proof of the same is often found on their social media handles. On the actress' birthday this year, her doting brother shared a throwback photo of the entire Chopra clan, followed by a cheerful photo of the actress. His caption read, “Happy happy birthday Big Sister. From Being the Glue to us all. Total Rockstar. Wish you the very best in life. Have an awesome year ahead.”https://www.instagram.com/p/C9jimqGSTUV/

In August 2024, Siddharth Chopra took a significant step in his personal life by getting married to Neelam Upadhyaya. Priyanka Chopra attended the wedding festivities with her husband, Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.