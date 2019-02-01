Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Score Perfect 10 On Style Meter. See Pics

Nick Jonas shared this photo with Priyanka Chopra (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in their stylish best to attend an award ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Priyanka rocked a sequinned gown by Elie Saab and Nick looked dapper in a black tuxedo. At the event, the couple cheered for their friends Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer, who were honoured for being the next-gen philanthropists by Learning Lab Ventures and Priyanka presented the award. "Congratulations to our friends Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer for being honoured for being the next-gen philanthropists. I was excited to be presenting this award to you. So proud of you both. So well deserved. Love you guys," read Priyanka's caption for a picture she posted with Nick and the others. She also added the hashtag 'Best Husband Ever' for Nick Jonas.

"Walking into wedding reception 1,00,047 like... Ha ha, just kidding. So happy to celebrate our friends Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers and the amazing work they have done with Learning Lab Ventures," Nick wrote.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in Jodhpur in December. They first married in a Christian ceremony and later, a wedding as per Hindu rituals was held.

They hosted three receptions in India and earlier this week, Nick's parents Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas organised a wedding party for the couple in the US.

On work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic? and on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the actress promoted her upcoming project, she said that she is also working on a film on Osho's disciple Ma Anand Sheela. The Sky Is Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, is Priyanka's forthcoming Bollywood film.