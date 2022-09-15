Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Fly Out To Celebrate Singer's 30 Birthday

Nick Jonas shared this picture. (courtesy: nickjonas)

Nick Jonas will be celebrating his 30th birthday on September 16, and it seems the celebrations have already begun. A while ago, the singer shared a video on his Instagram handle that shows him making his way to his private jet. He also offered glimpses of the interior and his wife Priyanka Chopra, who was seated on the plane, talking on the phone. In the video, we can see the interior decorated with a "Happy Birthday" banner. Nick Jonas looks dapper in a black T-shirt paired with matching sunglasses, while Priyanka can be seen in a denim ensemble. In the caption, he wrote, "Here we go... #30".

Soon after Nick Jonas shared the post, Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia commented, "Haha love this. She's on the phone to me ;)".

Here have a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 after dating for several years, and this year in January, they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Ever since they brought their daughter home, Priyanka has been treating her Insta family with adorable pictures and videos featuring her daughter.

A few days ago, she shared an adorable video of her daughter dancing to the song Genda Phool from the movie Delhi 6. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Saturday mornings be like...".

Here have a look at more pictures of Priyanka with her daughter Malti Marie:

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Citadel, It's All Coming Back To Me and Jee Le Zaraa.