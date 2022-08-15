Priyanka Chopra Shared Glimpse Of Daughter Malti Marie With Her Pets - Diana, Gino And Panda

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture of daughter Malti. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra-Jonas recently. The actress shared a string of pictures on her Instagram story of her baby girl "reading" and then chilling with Priyanka and Nick's pet dogs - Panda, Diana and Gino. Another image also features the little one wearing a onesie with the words "Protected By: Gino, Diana & Panda" written on it. The baby's face, however, was concealed by a red heart emoji. In the first image, Malti is sitting in front of a book and on it, Priyanka wrote: "Sundays are for reading." In the second image, where Malti is laying in her crib surrounded by Gino, Panda and Diana, the actress wrote, "All my babies. Perfect Sunday."

Take a look at Priyanka's posts below:

Priyanka, 40, and husband Nick Jonas, 29, welcomed their daughter in January via surrogacy. The actress has often shared pictures of Malti but has also made sure not to reveal the baby's face. Earlier, for her 40th birthday that she celebrated in Mexico, Priyanka shared a family picture with Nick and Malti. The image had Priyanka carrying her baby who wore a super cute frock.

Last month, Priyanka went on a holiday with her friends and shared a picture with her best friend of 22 years. The two of them posed for the camera with their kids. Baby Malti featured in the image. "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you Tamanna Dutt."

On the work front, Priyanka will star in the forthcoming Hollywood film, It's All Coming Back To Me co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.