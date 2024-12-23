Priyanka Chopra And Diljit Dosanjh Almost Did A Movie Together, But...

Boney Kapoor recently revealed the possibility of bringing Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Diljit Dosanjh together for a movie.

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the film was shelved. However, there was a time when Chopra often thought about the script and the character she would be playing.

In conversation with Zoom, the producer further shared how this movie was being planned for about six to seven years before she went to the US and eventually settled there.

The actress got busy shooting for her American thriller Quantico, and the rest was history.

The project was almost about to roll and Diljit was also informed about his pairing with the diva for the first time on the big screen.

Sadly the film never got made but Boney Kapoor has known Diljit for the longest time. The filmmaker-producer will be collaborating with the artist in the upcoming comedy sequel No Entry 2.

Kapoor only had the nicest things to say about Diljit who has become a global singing sensation today.

He was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra, and helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The film went on to achieve a lot of critical acclamation.

He's been busy with his immensely popular Dil-Luminati tour in India.

The crowd has been going berserk and there's no denying that he has a massive fanbase rooting for him all across generations.