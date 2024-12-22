Diljit Dosanjh Claps Back At AP Dhillon's Claim Of Being Blocked, Clarifies Who He Can Have "<i>Pange</i>" With

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh Claps Back At AP Dhillon's Claim Of Being Blocked, Clarifies Who He Can Have "Pange" With

Diljit recently clarified that there is no truth to the claims made by AP Dhillon

Diljit Dosanjh Claps Back At AP Dhillon's Claim Of Being Blocked, Clarifies Who He Can Have "Pange" With
The Diljit Dosanjh vs AP Dhillon controversy has a new update. The Amar Singh Chamkila actor recently clarified that there is no truth to the claims that the Excuses singer made. 

Responding to AP Dhillon's allegations that he was blocked by Diljit, the star of the Dil-Luminati tour shared an update on his Instagram Stories, claiming that he had not blocked him. Diljit even claimed that he might get into issues with the government but never with his fellow artists.

So what really happened?

During his Indore concert on December 8, Diljit sent his best wishes to his fellow Punjabi performers AP Dhillon and singer Karan Aujla. "Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tours, best of luck to them, too," he had said.

But AP's response to this was not what fans expected.

"I just want to say one small thing, brother. First unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don't want to talk about what marketing is happening but first unblock me. I've been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?" the Brown Munde singer said on Saturday.

With regards to this, Diljit shared a screenshot of AP Dhillon's Instagram profile on Saturday night, saying he never blocked the singer.

"I never blocked you. My issues can be with the government but not with artists," read the caption of his post.

AP Dhillon is currently performing across India for his The Brownprint tour. 

Diljit, on the other hand, is touring across India as well. He will next perform in Guwahati on December 29 which will be his final performance of the tour.
 

Other Verticals
