Priyanka Chopra All Set To Launch Her YouTube Original Show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. Details Here

Priyanka Chopra, a woman of several hats, has added yet another one to her collection. On Friday night, the actress spilled the beans about her upcoming YouTube original show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. The 36-year-old actress also revealed that Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles will be the first guest on her show. In her latest Instagram post, Priyanka revealed that as part of the show, she will be meeting "some extraordinary people." Priyanka shared an extensive note on her Instagram profile and wrote: "With this #10Yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I've done, I realised that it's my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today."

In her post, Priyanka talked about how she decided to quench her curiosity by starting a journey where she will meet some extra ordinary people. "So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends," read an excerpt from Priyanka's post.

The Quantico actress shared several videos on her Instagram stories, where she talked about her upcoming guest Simone Biles. In her video, Priyanka said that she admires Simone Biles "tremendously" and added, "I have an amazing guest, a young girl who I admire tremendously. She is not only a world champion athlete but also multiple Olympic medal winner. She packs a punch, what I admire most about her is her resilience and her ability to bounce back from anything." The videos were later curated by several fan clubs on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also shared a picture of herself with the Olympic gold medalist on her Instagram profile and wrote: "What would you go to the Olympic for?"

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic?. She also has Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the pipeline.