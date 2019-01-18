Seen This Viral Pic Of The Chopra 'Behenein' From Priyanka And Nick's Wedding Festivities

Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra look picture perfect.(Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

We just can't seem to get enough of the Chopra sisters and Parineeti Chopra's latest Instagram post featuring Priyanka Chopra proves why. On Friday evening, Parineeti dug up gold in her photo archive and delighted her Instafam with a stunning picture, which appears to be from Priyanka and Nick Jonas' wedding festivities which took place in Jodhpur last month. The sister duo look picture perfect as they happily pose in front of the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which was the venue for Priyanka and Nick's big fat wedding. Priyanka can be seen dressed in an embroidered pastel lehenga, while Parineeti stands pretty in a crimson red ethnic outfit. Needless to say, they look stunning. The picture captioned "behenein" is going insanely viral as it has received over 4 lakh likes within a few hours.

We are eagerly waiting for Priyanka's response. Meanwhile, check out Parineeti Chopra's post:

Parineeti Chopra gave us a sneak peek into Priyanka and Nick's wedding festivities by sharing details on her Instagram profile. Remember how Parineeti revealed that her jeeju Nick Jonas was "more than crazy, hugely, madly generous with the joota hiding money."

This is what we are talking about:

To all those speculating the joota hiding money - you know nothing!! All I can say is - you're wrong!!!!! Haha. Nick was MORE THAN CRAZY HUGELY MADLY GENEROUS! No words. Still reeling. Phew. He shocked us. Whatta playa!!! @nickjonas — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 4, 2018

Remember the time when she shared details from the couple's sangeet ceremony? "When the ladka wallas came on stage, they stumped us. They had been rehearsing for a long time. They sang and danced Live, including lip syncing Hindi songs! Damn, we should have known," read an excerpt from Parineeti's post.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, while Parineeti Chopra's line-up of films includes Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Jabariya Jodi and Kesari.